Select Equity Group L.P. Purchases 279,275 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 118.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,343 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,275 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $197,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 28,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $920,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 4,579 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Redburn Atlantic cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.67.

Adobe Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of ADBE opened at $348.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.04 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.