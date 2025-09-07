Select Equity Group L.P. Buys New Shares in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 234,133 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,863,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in NIKE by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 13,752 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $73.91 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.91.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. HSBC raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

