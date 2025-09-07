Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE Shares Sold by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd trimmed its position in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,475,226 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,173,541 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for approximately 1.3% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $322,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SEA by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SEA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,839 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $191.62 on Friday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $192.28. The company has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a PE ratio of 99.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.94 and a 200-day moving average of $148.32.

SEA ( NYSE:SE ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.38). SEA had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Arete Research cut shares of SEA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Macquarie reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $219.90 target price (up previously from $178.20) on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SEA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Arete lowered SEA from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $173.99.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

