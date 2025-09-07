Scientech Research LLC Makes New Investment in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,225,000 after purchasing an additional 43,081 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,282,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 917,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,431,000 after acquiring an additional 50,004 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 674,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,698,000 after acquiring an additional 27,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

LAMR opened at $128.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $99.84 and a 12-month high of $139.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $579.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.72 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 41.85%. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.090-6.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAMR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LAMR

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $2,734,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.