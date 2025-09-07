Scientech Research LLC Buys 4,085 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Scientech Research LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 150.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,799 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $7,837,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 9,557 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $280.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.90.

BA opened at $229.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.54 and a 200-day moving average of $197.76. The company has a market capitalization of $173.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

