Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY Shares Bought by Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.

Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 660,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares during the quarter. Ryanair comprises approximately 2.9% of Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $27,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ryanair by 4.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,324,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,242,480,000 after buying an additional 1,233,059 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Ryanair by 3.5% in the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,753,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,413,000 after acquiring an additional 160,542 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 7.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,909,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,630,000 after purchasing an additional 266,343 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth about $118,071,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 5.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,034,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,834,000 after purchasing an additional 54,439 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.73. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $67.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ryanair Increases Dividend

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.534 dividend. This represents a yield of 120.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This is an increase from Ryanair’s previous special dividend of $0.47. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RYAAY. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYAAY

Ryanair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.