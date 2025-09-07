RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Acquired by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the period. RTX comprises about 2.9% of Tamar Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $21,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in RTX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 695,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,099,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $943,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Sandler Capital Management grew its stake in RTX by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 55,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradoxiom Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $8,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,888.88. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $157.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.67. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $161.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.78%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.