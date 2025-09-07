Route1 (CVE:ROI) Trading 23.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 23.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 221,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 523% from the average session volume of 35,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Route1 Stock Up 23.1%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$3.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,864.92, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Route1 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Route1 Inc provides engineering and professional services using data capture technologies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform; and PocketValue P-3X, a secure storage token.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Route1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Route1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.