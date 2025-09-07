Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 108,700 shares, anincreaseof98.4% from the July 31st total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Price Performance

Shares of METV stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $19.49. 230,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,996. The company has a market capitalization of $330.94 million, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.38. Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $19.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86.

Get Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF by 271.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 276,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 202,126 shares in the last quarter.

About Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF

The Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (METV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ball Metaverse index. The fund is a passively-managed ETF investing in globally-listed equities spanning various industries, all relating to what it defines as a future iteration of the internet. Stocks are selected by a committee and weighted in tiers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.