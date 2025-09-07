Rockhopper Exploration (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Trading 19.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) traded up 19.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.31. 4,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 20,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Rockhopper Exploration Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

Rockhopper Exploration plc, an oil and gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of oil and gas acreage primarily in the Falkland Islands. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Wiltshire, the United Kingdom.

