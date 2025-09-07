Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Down 5.9% After Insider Selling

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $96.63 and last traded at $96.80. 22,285,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 41,055,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.91.

Specifically, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $2,523,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 610,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,656,973.08. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $6,066,002.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 94,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,531,353.14. The trade was a 38.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 1.6%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 34.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 39.7% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 462.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,192,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,537,000 after acquiring an additional 980,868 shares during the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 2,520.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

