Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Short Interest Down 52.4% in August

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 37,100 shares, adeclineof52.4% from the July 31st total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of RMM opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.
Read More
