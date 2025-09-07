Rise Advisors LLC Takes $92,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.6% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $142.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.85 and a fifty-two week high of $144.17.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

