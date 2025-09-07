Rise Advisors LLC Sells 333 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Rise Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PharVision Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 48.0% during the first quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.7% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 105,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 9.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 10.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 36,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $2,256,302.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 64,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,813.88. This represents a 35.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 14,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $877,026.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 78,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,520.48. The trade was a 15.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,950 shares of company stock valued at $10,449,192. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $71.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 75.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $71.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 119.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Corning from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

