Rise Advisors LLC Invests $31,000 in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRS. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,727,000. SurgoCap Partners LP boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 1,442,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,734,000 after purchasing an additional 779,357 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,107,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,869,000 after purchasing an additional 570,441 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 19,404.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 476,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $247.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 12 month low of $129.57 and a 12 month high of $290.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $755.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

In related news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 5,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.54, for a total value of $1,391,677.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,243.28. The trade was a 45.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total transaction of $243,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,691 shares of company stock worth $6,290,207 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRS shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.33.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

