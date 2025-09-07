Rise Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 177.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Workday by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Workday by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 273,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,689,000 after purchasing an additional 30,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Westpark Capital boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $321.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.81.

In other Workday news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $105,921.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,093,578.22. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total transaction of $1,437,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,418 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,168.62. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,380 shares of company stock valued at $76,586,604 over the last three months. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDAY opened at $231.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 106.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.33 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

