Rise Advisors LLC Buys 524 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Intel by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806,882 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 124.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,049 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in Intel by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 64,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,389,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $24.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $27.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.