Ridgestone Mining (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) Trading Up 1.7% – Should You Buy?

Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 2,644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Ridgestone Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

Ridgestone Mining Company Profile

Ridgestone Mining Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other base metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rebeico Copper-Gold project that consists of 16 concessions covering an area of approximately 3,459 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as interests in Alaska Property located in Sonora, Mexico.

