Resources Management Corp CT ADV Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 2.1% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,330,717,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 14,486.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,912,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $354,696,000 after buying an additional 2,892,151 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,300,919 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,074,000 after buying an additional 1,403,561 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 65.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,282,351 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $399,790,000 after buying an additional 1,302,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $136,753,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $139.30 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $155.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.