Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 370 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 1.3% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% during the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.4% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FI. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.36.

FI opened at $134.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.13. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.22 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The stock has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

