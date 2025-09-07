Resources Management Corp CT ADV Lowers Stake in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,631 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 805.0% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.7%

STZ opened at $148.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.26. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $144.81 and a 1-year high of $261.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -170.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,022. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.36.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

