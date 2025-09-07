Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,191 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,793 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 587,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,239,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $568,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $28,460,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 4.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,518,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,402,000 after buying an additional 101,519 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $74.45 on Friday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.45. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 16.40%.The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Zacks Research cut Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

