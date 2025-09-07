Resources Management Corp CT ADV Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,850 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.9% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $20,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 141,540 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $44,391,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 543,004 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $169,618,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 13.1% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $314.30 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.87 and its 200-day moving average is $306.48.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Melius assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,341 shares of company stock worth $2,544,327 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.