Resources Management Corp CT ADV Boosts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 52.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 3.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 84.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 25.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,861.72. This represents a 25.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of XYL opened at $140.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.90. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $145.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on XYL. Raymond James Financial upgraded Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.29.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

