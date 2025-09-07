Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Stock Price Up 25.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) rose 25.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 2,304,759 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 330% from the average daily volume of 536,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Rackla Metals Stock Up 25.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.09 million, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Insider Transactions at Rackla Metals

In related news, insider Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox purchased 500,000 shares of Rackla Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$320,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,025,667 shares of company stock valued at $762,443. Insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

About Rackla Metals

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

