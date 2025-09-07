Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 292 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,869,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,436,000 after acquiring an additional 330,550 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,621,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,228,000 after acquiring an additional 109,654 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,637,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,881,000 after acquiring an additional 271,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,319,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $462.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $452.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $467.50.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

