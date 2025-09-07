Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 1,194 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Down 1.5%

MAR opened at $264.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.18 and a 200 day moving average of $258.14. The company has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.38. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.40 and a 12 month high of $307.52.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.65. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.26.

Get Our Latest Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.