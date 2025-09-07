Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,930,000 after purchasing an additional 248,792 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,308 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,252,000 after purchasing an additional 583,629 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,273,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,779,000 after purchasing an additional 111,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,090,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,989,000 after purchasing an additional 208,991 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,431,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,684.65. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,902.24. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of PG stock opened at $160.08 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.41 and its 200 day moving average is $162.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.