Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,622 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coign Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the first quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. KDT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $250.40 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.48 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.68. The company has a market cap of $239.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $578,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,511,978.42. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,077 shares of company stock valued at $16,885,773. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.34.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

