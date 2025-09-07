Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 220,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,830,000 after buying an additional 80,290 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 424,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,808,000 after buying an additional 60,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE UPS opened at $84.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.96. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $83.67 and a one year high of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

