Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.3% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,322,550,000 after buying an additional 359,822 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 726,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,139,000 after buying an additional 51,893 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 623,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,123,000 after buying an additional 50,870 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 272,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,643,000 after buying an additional 139,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 261,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,030,000 after buying an additional 35,751 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $698.79 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $710.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $687.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $615.31.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

