Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 64.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC grew its stake in ASML by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $781.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $873.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $749.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $726.23.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a $1.856 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 26.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.