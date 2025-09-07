Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,285 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Dbs Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $61.74 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.91.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 68.86%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

