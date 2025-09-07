QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Bought by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,713,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $501,192,000 after buying an additional 3,247,068 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,780,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,502,509,000 after buying an additional 1,424,106 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,254,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,114,403,000 after buying an additional 1,407,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,085,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,626 shares of company stock worth $1,948,054 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $159.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.18. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $182.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Arete raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

