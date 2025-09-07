Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG Shares Purchased by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PEG. Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $115,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at $18,147,423.36. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $81.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $95.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

