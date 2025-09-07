ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.77. 8,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 13,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

ProShares Short Real Estate Trading Down 0.9%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short Real Estate

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Short Real Estate stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 7.14% of ProShares Short Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares Short Real Estate

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

