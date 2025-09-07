Promising Penny Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – September 4th

Zeta Network Group, Concorde International Group, and Bone Biologics are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of very small companies that typically trade for less than $5 per share, often on over‐the‐counter (OTC) markets rather than major stock exchanges. Because they have small market capitalizations, low trading volumes and wide bid-ask spreads, penny stocks tend to be highly volatile and illiquid. While their low price can offer the allure of big gains, they also carry elevated risks of price manipulation and substantial losses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Zeta Network Group (ZNB)

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

Concorde International Group (CIGL)

Concorde International Group Limited is an integrated security services providers that combines physical manpower and innovative technology to deliver effective security solutions. In 2014, we were awarded “The Business Model Innovation Award” by the Singapore Manufacturing Federation. In 2015, we were awarded the “Best Innovative Use of Infocomm Technology Award” by the Singapore Infocomm Technology Federation (“SiTF”).

Bone Biologics (BBLG)

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

