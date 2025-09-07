Promising Bitcoin Stocks Worth Watching – September 6th

Marathon Digital, IREN, Riot Platforms, TeraWulf, Bullish, Cipher Mining, and Cleanspark are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models or balance sheets are closely tied to Bitcoin—whether through mining operations, custodial services, or by holding substantial Bitcoin reserves. By buying these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements and ecosystem without having to own the cryptocurrency itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.
Marathon Digital (MARA)
Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA
IREN (IREN)
Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN
Riot Platforms (RIOT)
Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.
Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT
TeraWulf (WULF)
Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF
Bullish (BLSH)
Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BLSH
Cipher Mining (CIFR)
Read Our Latest Research Report on CIFR
Cleanspark (CLSK)
CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CLSK
Further Reading
- MarketBeat’s Top Five Stocks to Own in September 2025
- Spire Global: Tiny Satellites, Big Buy Ratings and Upside
- Energy Fuels: Is This America’s Most Strategic Stock?
- Silver and Gold Break Out—3 Names to Ride The Wave
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 09/01 – 09/05
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings