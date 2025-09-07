Presima Securities ULC Sells 63,023 Shares of SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

Presima Securities ULC cut its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,023 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications makes up 0.5% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in SBA Communications by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $713,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a $265.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $247.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.3%

SBA Communications stock opened at $197.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. SBA Communications Corporation has a twelve month low of $192.55 and a twelve month high of $252.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.78.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $698.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.73 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.42%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

