Presima Securities ULC Raises Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. $HPP

Presima Securities ULC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,765,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,793 shares during the period. Hudson Pacific Properties makes up about 1.8% of Presima Securities ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Presima Securities ULC owned approximately 1.96% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,053.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other news, Director Ted R. Antenucci acquired 89,686 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 254,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,502.82. This trade represents a 54.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry A. Sholem acquired 224,215 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $499,999.45. Following the transaction, the director owned 400,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,656.89. This trade represents a 127.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,139,007 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,986 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

NYSE HPP opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 53.76%.The firm had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.27 million. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $2.00 price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.40 to $3.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.11.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

