Presima Securities ULC Purchases 185 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Presima Securities ULC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $280,226,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 21,024.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 550,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,148,000 after acquiring an additional 547,894 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,520,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,712,000 after acquiring an additional 367,853 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $78,759,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 614,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,088,000 after purchasing an additional 284,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $195.38 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.40 and a fifty-two week high of $239.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price objective (down previously from $213.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $212.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.43.

Insider Activity

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,288.39. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,859.74. This trade represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

