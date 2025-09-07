Presima Securities ULC Purchases 170 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Presima Securities ULC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% in the first quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 33.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $84.66 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.37 and a 12-month high of $125.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of -651.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.The firm had revenue of $737.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.160-9.360 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,061.54%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Baird R W decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

