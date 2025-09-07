Presima Securities ULC Has $3 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Presima Securities ULC grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties accounts for about 0.7% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,773,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 123,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VICI opened at $33.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. Equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.55.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

