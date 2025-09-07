Plancorp LLC Increases Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 37.5% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

VRT stock opened at $124.02 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.78.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

In related news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,095,957.26. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,334.02. This represents a 63.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,417,505. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

