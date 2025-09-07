Plancorp LLC Increases Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Plancorp LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 115.2% in the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $33,000.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $581.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $597.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.00. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.38 and a 12 month high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.75.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

