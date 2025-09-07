Plancorp LLC Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Plancorp LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,574 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 379.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,210,751,000 after buying an additional 31,736,423 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $658,981,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 190.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664,408 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $484,539,000 after buying an additional 3,058,505 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10,440.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,964,189 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $311,299,000 after buying an additional 2,936,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $942,297,000 after buying an additional 2,080,625 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $116.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.15. The firm has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

