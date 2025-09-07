PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Shares Down 1% – Time to Sell?

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Free Report) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 48,779 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 30,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

PhoneX Stock Down 1.0%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. The company has a market cap of $67.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.14.

PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter.

PhoneX Company Profile

PhoneX Holdings, Inc operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms.

