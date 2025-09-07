PharVision Advisers LLC Takes $267,000 Position in Enovis Corporation $ENOV

PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Price Performance

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.68. Enovis Corporation has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $49.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.80 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 37.80%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Enovis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.050-3.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Enovis news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy bought 3,200 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.41 per share, with a total value of $100,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president owned 43,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,806.15. This represents a 7.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry bought 2,500 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 116,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,018.59. This trade represents a 2.19% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Enovis from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Enovis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Enovis from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Enovis from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Enovis from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enovis

Enovis Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.