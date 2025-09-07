PharVision Advisers LLC Invests $272,000 in Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD

PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 321.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 5,877.8% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total value of $318,293.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,549.50. This represents a 17.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $103.42 on Friday. Chord Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $79.83 and a 52 week high of $140.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.09). Chord Energy had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHRD shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

