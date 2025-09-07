PharVision Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Sempra Energy $SRE

PharVision Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 49,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 106,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,624,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,651,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra Energy news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $419,399.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,553.80. The trade was a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,000. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $81.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.60. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The company has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

